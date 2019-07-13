DEWA honours 18 customers for innovative ideas

By Wam

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, honoured 18 customers who submitted innovative ideas through the Dubai Government's Unified Suggestions Portal, as a part of DEWA’s commitment to engaging with stakeholders in developing its services.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, commended the innovative ideas while emphasising that the portal demonstrates the commitment of the Government of Dubai to communicate with the public, listen to their suggestions and comments, and use these ideas to develop the government services. This helps Dubai become an international role model and confirms its leadership in delivering outstanding government services.

"At DEWA, we see customer comments as necessary tools for continuous development and improvement of our services and achieving the highest levels of quality and excellence in all of our work. This is part of our efforts to achieve the Dubai Plan 2021 for the Government of Dubai to be a pioneering and excellent government that is proactive and creative in meeting the needs of individuals and society as a whole. We listen to the ideas, opinions, and comments of stakeholders including customers, partners, and society members, in order to translate them into services and initiatives that meet their needs, exceed their expectations and make them happier," Al Tayer said.

"DEWA is committed to making use of the innovative ideas it receives across its various platforms. The top management realises the importance of stakeholder engagement in ongoing development and improvement, raising the level of happiness about government services and ensuring the best results," said Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at DEWA.

The customers were awarded prizes that included monetary awards, vouchers and exclusive discounts from a number of DEWA's partners in DEWA Store, which offers exclusive discounts through its smart app.

Customers can submit suggestions and ideas related to DEWA through Dubai Government's Unified Suggestions Portal (https://esuggest.dubai.gov.ae).