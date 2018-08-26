DEWA increases water pump station capacity at Al Yalayis 5

By WAM

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has increased the capacity of the water pumping station in Dubai's Al Yalayis 5 to 36 million gallons of water daily at a cost of AED45,516 million to meet the growing need for water across Dubai. The project included supplying and installation of the new water pumps, and then testing and commissioning them, and additional electromechanical work.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said, "DEWA’s work is in line with its strategic plan, which is a vital part of the UAE Vision 2021 and the Dubai Plan 2021. DEWA is establishing a water network infrastructure in accordance with international standards of efficiency, reliability and availability to meet the current and future requirements of the Emirate. This is done by increasing the flow of water to meet a growing across Dubai."

"DEWA aspires to achieve customer happiness by adopting the latest and most efficient techniques for the production, transportation and distribution of water that also meet international standards. DEWA’s current daily production capacity is 470 million gallons of desalinated water."

In 2017, the average daily water consumption in Dubai reached around 322 million gallons, while average consumption during the peak summer times reached 362 million gallons per day.