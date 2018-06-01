DEWA invites companies to participate in WETEX, Dubai Solar Show

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has invited companies and organisations that work in the areas of energy, renewable energy, water and the environment to participate and showcase their products and services at the 20th Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition, WETEX, and the third Dubai Solar Show.

Such companies can benefit from the opportunities present in the UAE and the region and can review key projects and investments that will be announced at both exhibitions, which will be held from 23rd to 25th October, 2018, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre. The exhibitions will be held under the "Green Week," which will include various environmental activities and events that aim to raise awareness about key energy conservation resources and promote sustainable development and the green economy in Dubai.

The previous editions of both events, which were held in October 2017, were successful, and saw the participation of exhibitors, visitors, participants from around the world, and attracted over 31,000 visitors. Over 2,000 exhibitors from 50 countries took part in WETEX 2017, which covered an area of 70,000-square metres and had 75 sponsors. The second Dubai Solar Show attracted 108 exhibitors from 11 countries, as well as ten sponsors.

"For the 20th consecutive year, DEWA is organising WETEX, under the directives of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and President of DEWA," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

"The exhibition has established itself as the largest and most important specialist exhibition in the region concerned with water, energy, and the environment. It has also become a major global event and a key platform for bringing together exhibitors, visitors, experts, specialists, decision-makers and investors in these vital sectors. It is also an opportunity to learn about promising investment opportunities, as well as to meet with experts and decision-makers from around the world," he added.