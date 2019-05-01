DEWA is Gold Sponsor of first AI Everything Summit

By Wam

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is Gold Sponsor of the first AI Everything Summit. This is hosted by the National Programme for Artificial Intelligence at the Dubai World Trade Centre on 30th April–1st May 2019.

The summit brings together thought leaders, innovators, and research pioneers, to re-visualise the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and review how the technology can be harnessed to bring about an effective change in the world.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that sponsoring the first AI Everything Summit supports DEWA’s efforts to support the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, to position the UAE as a global leader in AI by 2031, and develops an integrated system that employs AI in vital areas of the UAE.

"In line with DEWA’s vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation, we are committed to adopting and using tools to anticipate the future and strengthen this direction within all our operations and strategic plans. This consolidates the UAE's position as well as enhances Dubai's role as a leading centre for pioneers in shaping the future and a platform for testing disruptive solutions and technologies in line with government plans and strategies, and contributes to a knowledge-based national economy that is based on innovation and future technological applications. We always seek to enrich the experience of our customers through services that use AI. DEWA has become a reference for best practices in customer happiness and service excellence," said Al Tayer.

Marwan bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at DEWA, noted that DEWA is highlighting a number of its AI projects and initiatives during its participation in the AI Everything Summit. These include Rammas, DEWA’s virtual employee that uses AI and is available round the clock on DEWA’s smart app, website, Facebook page, Amazon’s Alexa, Google Home, and robots. Rammas can continuously learn and understand customers’ needs based on their enquiries. Rammas analyses them, based on available data and information, to best respond to and streamline transactions.

Since its inception in Q1 2017, Rammas responded to over two million customer queries through the various channels. DEWA recently added an instant voice chat feature in Arabic and English for Rammas through its smart app, which allows customers to verbally address their queries to Rammas for immediate responses.