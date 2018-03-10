DEWA launches 'Rammas' on Google's AI platform

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has launched its 'Rammas' service on Google's Artificial Intelligence, AI, platform to answer its customers’ queries.

Commenting on the announcement, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA said, "Our vision is guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. We continuously seek to implement ambitious national strategies and plans within the framework to achieve the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum."

"This is a long-term government plan to prepare the UAE and young Emiratis for the future. We also seek to implement the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy, to create productive, creative, and innovative environments, through the investment and application of AI techniques and tools. We have adopted innovation as part of our vision. This stems from our belief that innovation is a priority for the development of our services and initiatives, and a foundation for the development of strategies and action plans. We have adopted innovation as a cornerstone for continuous improvement to enhance DEWA’s competitiveness in all its operations. We keep up to date with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and take advantage of its technologies. This has resulted in DEWA pioneering in this achievement, and serving Dubai’s entire population, as well as achieving their happiness," he added.

"Through its adoption of AI technology, DEWA aims to provide high-quality services. DEWA has been a pioneer in supporting the Dubai 10x initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to achieve Dubai’s vision to become the city of the future. This will be achieved by adopting new mechanisms of work, to develop the future, and contribute to Dubai’s sustainable competitiveness. DEWA also supports the Smart Dubai initiative, launched by His Highness, to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world," Al Tayer continued.

Rammas is DEWA’s virtual employee. It can respond to an unlimited number of enquiries in record time. Rammas is characterised by its ability to learn and understand the needs of customers, according to their enquiries. Rammas analyses these based on available data and information and accurately answers most queries.

It has succeeded in advancing AI technologies in DEWA. By the end of January 2018, DEWA’s Rammas received over 698,000 enquiries less than a year after its launch. These queries were received via DEWA’s communication channels.

Rammas is available on iOS and Android platforms, Android televisions, watches, and smartphones, as well as smart home appliances.