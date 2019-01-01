DEWA participates in WFES 2019 as Efficiency Partner

By Staff

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) will participate in the 12th World Future Energy Summit (WFES) as its Efficiency Partner.

WFES is one of the key events of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

WFES will be hosted by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) from 14-17 January 2019 in Abu Dhabi.

“We are proud to once again sponsor the World Future Energy Summit as the Efficiency Partner. WFES is a leading platform that brings together experts and specialists to discuss the security and future of energy, share ideas and best practices, and explore the growing investment opportunities in the clean energy sector in the Middle East and Africa, which is one of the world's most promising renewable energy markets. This sponsorship comes in line with DEWA’s efforts to consolidate the UAE's leadership in renewable energy investment through our initiatives and projects that support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to produce 75% of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy sources. Our joint efforts with Masdar are enabling innovative energy solutions that will contribute to building a sustainable future for generations to come,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

At WFES 2019, DEWA will highlight a number of its key projects and initiatives in clean and renewable energy. These include the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which is the largest single-site solar park in the world.

It will produce 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030 with investments up to AED 50 billion. DEWA will also highlight its Shams Dubai initiative to connect solar panels on buildings to DEWA’s grid, and the Green Charger initiative to build the infrastructure and electric vehicle charging stations.

DEWA’s stand will also feature a model of its new headquarters named Al-Sheraa, which will be the tallest, largest, and smartest government net zero-energy building in the world.

DEWA will also display a model of the smart grid station, and a model of the pumped hydro storage island in the Arabian Gulf.

DEWA’s stand number 5130 in Hall 5 (Energy Hall) will also host the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy; the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia) under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and some of DEWA’s companies including the Dubai Carbon Centre of Excellence (Dubai Carbon); MORO data hub that offers data centre services and business solutions for public and private companies in the UAE and the region; Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower); innogy International Middle East; Mai Dubai; and Etihad Energy Services Company (Etihad ESCO).