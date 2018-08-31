DEWA promotes concept of ‘Inclusive Employment’ amongst 2nd level leaders

By Wam

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA) Advisory Council for People of Determination organised a session about inclusion and empowerment of the people of determination.

It was attended by a number of managers and second level leaders from DEWA’s divisions and departments.

This comes as part of the ‘Inclusive Leadership’ initiative, which includes a series of training sessions for leaders in various divisions, on the concept of ‘inclusive organisations’, highlighting DEWA’s efforts to include disability within its policies, procedures, programmes, projects, and budget cycles.

It also comes within the legislative frameworks to protect the rights of people of determination in the workplace according to the ‘Integration and Empowerment Guide’ developed by DEWA as per best international practices based on local laws in Dubai and the UAE, as well as the global standards related to the integration of people of determination in the workplace and society.

"DEWA stresses the importance of integrating people of determination and their happiness in a stimulating environment that helps them display their energy and capabilities. This comes in line with the the National Policy to Empower People of Determination, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. This policy aims to create a barrier-free society that ensures empowerment and a decent life for people of determination. DEWA supports the ‘My Community A Place for Everyone’ initiative launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to fully transform Dubai into a friendly city for people of determination by 2020. DEWA is committed to achieving the UAE National Agenda goals for inclusive employment, to develop the capabilities of people of determination and provide them with professional and operational skills that support their economic and social independence. We are keen to include the rights of people of determination in all our policies and procedures in accordance with best practices and global standards. DEWA has gone a long way in building the capacity of its employees in the service of employees and customers of determination," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

"Inclusive employment is an integrated system of legislative and regulatory measures, programmes and services. They guarantee an open and non-discriminatory working environment for all capacities, and promote more choices for people of determination in selecting their opportunities. Those of them with a desire to work will receive the appropriate support and empowerment to start working and develop themselves," said Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA, and Chairman of DEWA’s Advisory Council for People of Determination.