DEWA reports 3,000 smart transactions daily

By Wam

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) took part in the ‘Week without Service Centres’ initiative, which was launched by the Department of Finance in Dubai, to enhance digital transformation in government transactions.

The move is part of DEWA’s efforts to support the Smart Dubai initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into the smartest and happiest city in the world.

DEWA’s smart and electronic services saw a spike in use by customers who commended the ease of using the smart services, which saved their time and effort. Customers made around 3,000 smart transactions daily.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, received a delegation headed by Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director General of Dubai Government’s Department of Finance, at DEWA’s Future Customer Happiness Centre in Dubai Festival City Mall.

The delegation was briefed about the smart services that the centre provides using artificial intelligence (AI). These include smart self-service booths to help customers easily complete their transactions; Rammas, the virtual AI employee to answer queries round the clock in Arabic and English; Tayseer smart bill payment platform; remote support through live chat using robots; and the Future Services section, for customers to design and develop DEWA’s future services, according to the highest and best international standards.

Al Tayer commended ‘A Week without Service Centres’ initiative, highlighting its role in encouraging customers to get government services and complete their transactions online. He also noted that the initiative coincided with the 20th Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2018) and the 3rd Dubai Solar Show, which emphasises the concerted government efforts to achieve the vision of the wise leadership to promote sustainability and the transition to a green economy.

"At DEWA, we work in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, that a smart government is one that goes to the people and does not wait for them to come to it. We also work to achieve the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to build an integrated paperless government framework by 2021. Adoption of DEWA’s smart services reached 92% in the third quarter of 2018, before the deadline set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to reduce visits to government centres by 80%. Customers can complete all their transactions anytime, anywhere, using DEWA’s multiple smart channels, which saves their time and effort," said Al Tayer.