DEWA to develop innovative solutions using AI

By Wam

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has signed a memorandum of understanding, MoU, with Whizkey Future labs, a start-up company, to develop innovative and futuristic solutions to disrupt the current electricity and water utility business models.

This will be done using Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, AI, blockchain, robotics, and other technologies to improve performance, productivity, and service quality. The MoU was signed as part of DEWA’s participation in the 5th Dubai Future Accelerators programme, which is organised by the Dubai Future Foundation.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director & CEO of DEWA, commended the Dubai Future Accelerators programme, the largest business accelerator programme in the world, noting that it enables both government organisations and start-ups to work together to develop innovative projects to the challenges that they face in their areas of work. He explained that DEWA received over 200 applications from start-ups from around the world during its participation in the four previous editions of the programme. This resulted in signing 14 MoUs and completing seven innovative pilot projects related to DEWA’s projects, digital transformation, and its smart infrastructure.

"DEWA’s participation in the Dubai Future Accelerators programme for the fifth time is part of our commitment to establishing Dubai’s position as a leading hub for making the future and a platform for testing disruptive solutions and technologies, and our efforts to support the next generation of entrepreneurs in innovation and AI. This implements the directives of our wise leadership through an integrated system that anticipates the future and explores and develops creative and sustainable solutions for various challenges. We are committed to adopting innovation, keeping pace up with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, consolidating Dubai's position in anticipating the future of energy, supporting and encouraging innovation, developing effective solutions to current and future challenges, and anticipating opportunities at an early stage, and promoting innovation in renewable and clean energy," said Al Tayer.

Whizkey Future labs is a Dubai-based technology company focusing on developing futuristic solutions using AI, blockchain, and robotics. It was selected from 95 start-up companies from around the world that applied to participate in innovating solutions for the challenges that DEWA presented. The company will work with DEWA to implement a pilot AI system for DEWA’s distribution systems.