DEWA urges public to participate in WETEX 2018

By Wam

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, and Founder and Chairman of the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition, WETEX, urged all citizens, residents, and visitors in the UAE to participate in the 20th WETEX, the largest exhibition of its kind in the region.

The exhibition is being held as part of the fifth Green Week under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, UAE Minister of Finance, and President of DEWA.

Occupying an area over 78,000 square metres at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, WETEX 2018 will take place from 23rd to 25th October, 2018, under the theme "At the forefront of sustainability" and will feature about 2,000 exhibitors from over 52 countries. WETEX 2018 will coincide with the fifth World Green Economy Summit, WGES 2018, and the third Dubai Solar Show, both of which will feature leading international speakers and experts on the green economy, smart cities, innovation, and sustainable development.

"DEWA organises WETEX every year for the green transformation and sustainable development of Dubai and the UAE, according to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. Through this leading event, we will engage with key stakeholders so that we can build a sustainable country, preserve the environment, protect our natural resources, adopt green techniques, and use clean energy. This leading global event specialises in traditional and renewable energy, water, sustainability, technology, green development, and other related issues. WETEX 2018 will consolidate the status of Dubai and the UAE as a world leader in green economy and sustainable development. Since its debut two decades ago, the exhibition has successfully transformed into one of the world’s largest exhibitions. We are confident that we will see an overwhelming turnout this year. During the previous edition, we witnessed a substantial number of sponsors, exhibitors, and participants from all over the world," Al Tayer said.

"We aim to reinforce national and global sustainability efforts in support of the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, to be achieved by 2030, UAE Centennial 2071, and UAE Vision 2021. We also hope to contribute to the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, to make Dubai a global hub for clean energy and green economy, by providing 7 percent of Dubai’s total power output from clean resources by 2020; 25 percent by 2030, and 75 percent by 2050. We also support the Dubai Demand Side Management Strategy 2030 aiming to reduce energy and water consumption by 30 percent by 2030," Al Tayer added.

WETEX provides a global platform to companies and enterprises involved in water, energy, environment, oil and gas, and related sectors. They are expected to showcase their techniques, projects, solutions, and green products as well as meet with international decision-makers, buyers, and investors to promote their renewable and clean energy projects in the region and the world.

As for the third Dubai Solar Show, Al Tayer stated that the event will cover a space of 14,000 square metres. The exhibition has become a leading global event and a key platform for both government and private sectors to conduct deals, build partnerships, understand the latest advances in the solar energy sector, study existing and future regional projects, explore market needs, and maximise their opportunities in these projects and programmes.

Al Tayer urged the public to take part in and benefit from WETEX, Green Week, Dubai Solar Show, and the WGES 2018. The events will feature conferences, workshops, and specialised events by experts and specialists from across the world.