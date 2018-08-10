DEWA: WETEX 2018 ideal platform for green innovations and solutions

By Wam

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, said that the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition, WETEX, 2018 is the ideal platform to show the latest solutions and green innovations.

WETEX 2018, which will take place from 23rd - 25th October, is being held under the directives ofHis Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council and President of DEWA.

The exhibition, held at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, is a platform where companies, decision-makers, investors, buyers and interested parties from around the world meet to make deals, review the latest solutions, and learn about current and future projects.

The exhibition will showcase global green innovations in water, clean and renewable energy, environment, oil and gas fields. It’s a platform that helps nurture international interest in green innovations, supports a sustainable environment and the shift into a green economy. This is done by reducing carbon emissions that have a negative impact on our health, environment and development.

"We are organising the exhibition as it is a realisation of the directives of our wise leadership to promote the sustainable development and the green economy of the UAE, and to achieve the UAE Centennial 2071 objectives of securing a happy future and a better life for future generations, making the UAE the best country in the world," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

The UAE is witnessing a growing demand for green technology solutions, especially in light of the new laws and the introduction of new standards for electrical devices set by the government, with the advantages being the reduction of the operational costs and of carbon emissions.