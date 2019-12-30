DEWA wins Globe of Honour Award for Environment and Sword of Honour for Health and Safety for the 8th consecutive year

By Dubai Media Office

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has won the Sword of Honour for health and safety for the 12th time. This is a new achievement that adds to DEWA’s record in health, safety, and the environment. The British Safety Council announced that DEWA is the only organisation in the world to win both the Globe of Honour Award for Environment and the Sword of Honour for Health and Safety, for eight years running, and the first organisation in the world to win both of these prestigious awards simultaneously.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, received the two awards at DEWA’s head office in the presence of DEWA’s senior management including Hussain Lootah, EVP of Transmission Power; Nasser Lootah, EVP of Generation; Rashid Bin Humaidan, EVP of Distribution Power; Khawla Al Mehairi, EVP of Strategy and Government Communications; Abdullah Al Hajri, EVP of Billing Services; Dr Yousef Al Akraf, EVP of Business Support and Human Resources; Waleed Salman, EVP of Business Development and Excellence; Zaal Bin Zaal, VP of Commercial and Business Improvement, SCM & QHSE; Dr Tawfiq Omeish, Senior Manager for Safety, and Occupational Health; and Dr Bassam Mrayyan, Senior Manager of Environment.

DEWA won the Globe of Honour Award for Environment among only 7 organisations around the world. It also won the Sword of Honour for Health and Safety among 85 organisations. DEWA is one of 7 organisations around the world to win both awards in the same year.

“This prestigious award by the British Safety Council is an international recognition of the successful approach and environmental strategies and policies adopted by DEWA. This is the result of following the highest standards of health, safety, and the environment.

This supports the Smart Dubai initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world. It also aligns with the Dubai Plan 2021 to make Dubai a home for educated, cultured and healthy individuals,” said Al Tayer.

“DEWA is keen on providing a healthy and safe environment for all employees, partners, and customers. We have trained and qualified staff according to the highest standards of occupational health, safety, and environment. We are committed to updating DEWA’s staff, partners, consultants, suppliers, and contractors about the latest developments in occupational health and safety.

This achieves the highest levels of excellence and quality, through constant training, sharing of knowledge, discussing mechanisms and ways to advance the health systems and safety of our human resources. This is in addition to improving the production and operational efficiency and enhancing sustainability, in accordance with DEWA’s vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation and to ensure a more sustainable and brighter future for generations to come,” added Al Tayer.

DEWA’s continuous efforts to achieve its strategic sustainability goals have played an important role in its receipt of the Five Star Environmental Audit from the British Safety Council for eight consecutive years from 2011 to 2019. DEWA was the first utility in the GCC to receive this international recognition. The excellent performance led to receiving the Globe of Honour in environment, for the first time in the MENA as one of seven countries. DEWA achieved the full mark for four consecutive years from 2012 to 2019.

To compete for the Sword of Honour and Globe of Honour, an organisation goes through a special audit programme in health, safety, and the environment. The nominated organisation must demonstrate to an independent panel of experts that its excellence in health and safety, and environmental management throughout the business, and has to achieve the maximum five stars in the British Safety Council’s audit scheme.

DEWA has also won the Best Business Award in the Health and Safety category, which is one of the most prestigious awards in the UK. DEWA has renewed the Occupational Health and Safety Assessment Series Certification. DEWA was accredited by the British Safety Council as a certified training centre. DEWA is the first government organisation in Dubai to give those who are trained by its internal training team, a certificate in occupational health and safety from the British Safety Council.