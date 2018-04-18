Dh351bn in cheques handled by UAE Clearing Cheque System in Q1

By
  • Wam
Published

A total of 7.168 million cheques worth AED351.1 billion were handled by the UAE Clearing Cheque System during the first three months of 2018, according to the UAE Central Bank.

From January to March, cheques worth AED15.7 billion bounced, accounting for 4.3 percent of the cheques' total value.

On the monthly level, March registered the highest amount of cheques processed through the UAE Clearing System at AED124 billion, followed by January at AED117.7 billion and February at AED109.3 billion, the figures showed.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Business

Most Popular in Business

Videos

See more videos

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon