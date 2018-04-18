Dh351bn in cheques handled by UAE Clearing Cheque System in Q1

A total of 7.168 million cheques worth AED351.1 billion were handled by the UAE Clearing Cheque System during the first three months of 2018, according to the UAE Central Bank.

From January to March, cheques worth AED15.7 billion bounced, accounting for 4.3 percent of the cheques' total value.

On the monthly level, March registered the highest amount of cheques processed through the UAE Clearing System at AED124 billion, followed by January at AED117.7 billion and February at AED109.3 billion, the figures showed.