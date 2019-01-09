Dh35m Al Rahmania Gas Station opened in Sharjah

By Wam

The Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, inaugurated the new Al Rahmania Gas Station Tuesday at the cost of AED35 million to deliver natural gas services to the people of Al Rahmania area.

Speaking on the occasion, SEWA Chairman Dr. Rashid Al Leem said that the new station will serve a number of new areas and projects, such Al Waha, Nasma and Al Zahia communities, and other projects. The plan also includes extension of natural gas lines for the central region and Dhaid through to Khorfakkan.

Dr. Al Leem said that the new station is operating in accordance with the best technical specifications, and the highest international safety systems have been taken into consideration in setting up the station, which serves a number of new areas, expansions and development projects. He added that the number of natural gas pumping and distribution stations in the Emirate of Sharjah has increased up to 5 stations, including Al Majaz station, Industrial Area 5 Roundabout station, the new Al Rahmania station, Kalba station and Khorfakkan station.

He pointed out that the number of subscribers in the natural gas services in Sharjah exceeded 300,000 and that SEWA is continuing the expansion of the natural gas network in the new areas of Sharjah and the Eastern Region in Kalba and Khorfakkan, where more than 70,000 new subscribers benefited from the natural gas supply in 2018.

He expressed the Authority's keenness to encourage the people of Sharjah to use natural gas as an alternative fuel to benefit from the multiple benefits it achieves compared to the use of liquefied gas (LPG), adding that the natural gas contributes to the preservation of the environment and is available throughout the day in addition to safety and security aspects, not to mention its competitive prices against the high prices of LPG.

Dr. Al Leem pointed out that the natural gas project in Sharjah has achieved great success with a gas network of more than 2,500 kilometres in addition to 90 km in Khorfakkan and 120 km in Kalba.