DLD Service Centres serve 39,000 investors, attain Dh131bn in investments

By Wam

Dubai Land Department, DLD, has announced that its service centres across the emirate have served more than 39,000 investors, after helping them complete their investments with a total value of AED 131 billion during the period from January to 31st August, 2018.

In the latest report issued by DLD, the number of transactions provided in service centres during the period mentioned amounted to 42,000, distributed between 24,000 transactions for the transfer of ownership, and 18,000 that provided excellent services to investors.

Sultan Butti bin Mejren, DLD Director-General, said, "The demand for service centres is evident due to the completed transactions of more than 39,000 investors, valued at more than AED131 billion. This confirms the success of this project, which aims primarily to provide the department's services throughout Dubai to achieve the strategic vision of the Dubai Plan 2021 which aims to position the Emirate as the best global destination for living, working, and visiting."

He stressed the significant role played by the centres in helping real estate investors in Dubai access DLD services easily without the need to visit the headquarters.

"This has helped customers save time and effort," Bin Mejren explained, adding, "We strive to provide all our services through these centres and to develop and transform them into a digital format which in line with Dubai Smart Strategy. We are also working to increase the number of services our customers receive from our digital platforms, which include the website and other electronic applications, to support the government's vision to transform all its services into smart ones."

The DLD Director-General said, "We introduced this system to provide a number of accredited offices that can register main real estate transactions at locations and branches operating outside the department's hours and days. The desired success was achieved after the real estate registration services were made available on a wider scale in the Emirate, contributing to the increase in the speed and effectiveness of transaction completions for investors, without the need to book appointments at DLD’s headquarters.

DLD opened 23 centres that offer all its services to the public, including 16 real estate registration trustees and seven real estate services trustee offices.