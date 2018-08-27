DMCC's Uptown Dubai proceeds at pace

By WAM

DMCC, the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority, and master developer of Jumeirah Lakes Towers, on Sunday announced that the construction of Uptown Dubai is proceeding at pace with the completion of piling and raft works for the first super tall tower at the district.

The last few months have seen more than 150 piles installed for the tower with another 140 put in place to support the first phase of a podium, which features a two-level central plaza, including F&B outlets, retail spaces and entertainment zones.

The raft foundation - comprising of 2,500 tonnes of steel and over 12,000m3 of concrete - was poured over a continuous 46-hour operation.

"DMCC is laser focused on delivering Uptown Dubai and the team has worked tirelessly to ensure that the critical foundations supporting the supertall tower were delivered on time and within budget. The announcement today shows the significant progress made towards what will become one of Dubai’s most vibrant destinations," said Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman of DMCC.

For his part, Paul Ashton, Executive Director – Property of DMCC, said, "Completing the foundation is a key milestone for the supertall tower and the start of a very exciting journey. As the construction process rapidly moves forward, we will be announcing Uptown Dubai’s main contractor later this year."

Earlier this year, DMCC appointed Rockwell Group, a New York based firm, as the Interior Designer for the supertall tower.