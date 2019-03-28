Dnata expands into Belgium; opens cargo facility at Brussels Airport

By Wam

Dubai-based dnata has launched operations in Belgium by opening a cargo centre at Brussels Airport, that represents an investment of EUR 8 million and is expected to create up to 100 local jobs with the company.

The new facility, which covers an area of 14,000 square metre, will substantially increase cargo capacity in the Benelux states, (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxemburg).

The state-of-the-art facility includes 4,500 square metre warehouse space and is capable of processing 125,000 tonnes of cargo annually. It is equipped with the latest technology and complies with the highest industry standards, to ensure ensuring efficient and safe handling of all types of cargo, including perishables, pharmaceuticals, dangerous goods, live animals, aircraft engines and vehicles.

The company has said that it is already providing cargo and ground handling services to 25 cargo and 8 passenger airlines at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.

Erik de Goeij, the company's CEO for The Netherlands and Belgium, said: "We are thrilled to establish operations at another important cargo hub. Our best-in-class facility at Brussels Airport significantly increases our cargo handling capacity in the region, which we expect to stimulate the local cargo industry. We see solid demand for our quality services and are confident that this strategic expansion will bring significant benefits to our stakeholders."

"We are most pleased to welcome dnata at Brussels Airport as our third cargo handler," said Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport Company. The company, he said, "has already positioned itself as a key cargo player at our airport with a dedicated infrastructure for pharmaceuticals and an active participation in our cargo community Air Cargo Belgium, consistent with Brussels Airport’s strategy to provide specialised infrastructure for vital sectors in our country, and to work towards mutual goals through collaboration. And so, it is with positive expectations I look forward to this new partnership."

Dnata's first customer in Brussels is Singapore Airlines, which operates eight weekly flights with 747-400F aircraft with an annual capacity of 45,000 tonnes of cargo between Brussels and Singapore.

Including Brussels Airport, dnata now provides quality and safe ground handling and cargo services at 88 airports in 14 countries, handling over 1,900 flights and moving more than 9,000 tonnes of cargo a day.