Dnata expands operations in Czech Republic

By Wam

Dnata has been expanding its operations and production in the Czech Republic to meet the growing demand for its quality inflight catering and inflight retail services.

Operating a state-of-the-art facility at Vaclav Havel Airport, the company currently serves 18 airlines in Prague.

Dnata’s growth in 2018 has been driven by a new partnership with American Airlines and the additional flights of its existing customers, including Emirates and Air Canada. In the first 10 months of 2018, the dnata team prepared over five million inflight meals for a total of 35,000 Prague flights, which represents a 15 per cent increase year over year. To support the growth, the company has hired 25 additional, local staff in the past 12 months and now employs over 300 dedicated professionals in the Czech capital.

Frantisek Sir, Managing Director, dnata Catering, Czech Republic, said, "2018 has been an exceptionally successful year for dnata in the Czech Republic with double-digit growth and a number of significant achievements. We are proud to have successfully expanded our operations and team to meet the increased demand for our services, while never losing focus on safety and quality. We continue to deliver the best possible products for our 18 airline customers and their passengers."

Backed by the latest technological innovations, dnata works closely with customers to create menus and develop products that specifically suit the airline and passenger profile. As technology becomes more prevalent in the inflight experience, dnata also develops onboard Point of Sale solutions to make the travelling experience easier for passengers and crew. The company has recently launched its brand new, cutting-edge Android mPOS terminal in Prague, which is now being used by three major airlines.

As one of the world’s leading inflight caterers, dnata currently operates 62 catering facilities in 11 countries producing over 320,000 world-class meals every day.