dnata expands U.S. catering operations, completes acquisition of 121 Inflight Catering

dnata, one of the world’s largest air services providers, today announced that it had completed the acquisition of New York-headquartered inflight and VIP caterer, 121 Inflight Catering. The acquisition allows dnata to significantly expand its operations in the United States, further strengthening its global network of catering businesses.

Founded in 2007, 121 Inflight Catering offers premium catering services to commercial airlines and private jets from its facilities at New York JFK and Nashville International Airport. Employing a dedicated team of more than 350 highly-skilled culinary professionals, 121 Inflight Catering serves 21 international airlines and hundreds of private aviation customers.

Over the past year dnata has invested significantly in growing its global catering network. The company’s most recent milestones include the opening of a new catering facility in Dublin, Ireland, and the acquisition of Qantas Airways’ catering division in Australia. dnata is also in the final stages of completing its new Vancouver facility - its first catering facility in Canada – which will formally open in 2019.

As one of the world’s leading inflight caterers, dnata’s catering team now operates from 62 locations in 11 countries, producing over 320,000 world-class meals every day.

“We are excited to expand our operations in the United States, the world’s largest aviation market,” said Robin Padgett, Divisional Senior Vice President for dnata’s catering division. “The 121 team has the right combination of extensive experience and deep market knowledge which will support our ambitious growth plans in North America, while maintaining the customer-first approach we’re known for. Equally, the team’s impressive dedication to culinary excellence will ensure that we continue to deliver best-in-class products to our customers.”

“We are delighted to be joining forces with dnata, a global player in the catering industry,” said Joe Savino, Managing Partner at 121 Inflight Catering. “Leveraging the strengths and synergies provided by our partnership, we look forward to offering an even more outstanding value proposition in the market. We are sure our stakeholders will benefit from this cooperation.”

Besides the flight catering facilities at New York-JFK and Nashville International Airport, the acquisition also includes two separate restaurants. 121’s flight catering operations will be rebranded to dnata and continue to operate under the guidance of the existing 121 management team.