Dnata invests in US catering operations

By Wam

Dubai-based dnata has opened a new, 4,700 sq. m (51,000 ft2) facility at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, IAH, and now offers catering services in Houston with a capacity of more than 10,000 meals a day.

Dnata’s latest expansion will create more than 150 new jobs with the company. The launch customer is British Airways, which operates two daily flights from Houston.

Robin Padgett, Divisional Senior Vice President for dnata’s Catering Division, said, "We are delighted to open another best-in-class catering facility at a major US airport. Our expansion into Houston once again underlines our commitment to the United States, where we see excellent business opportunities for dnata."

In 2019, dnata will further enhance its operations in the country opening four additional catering facilities at the airports of Boston, BOS, Los Angeles, LAX, Newark, EWR, and San Francisco, SFO. By year-end, dnata will provide quality catering services at eight US airports.

Dnata expanded in the US catering market in 2018 through the acquisition of 121 Inflight Catering. Besides Houston, dnata currently operates catering facilities at three US airports, in New York, JFK, Nashville, BNA, and Orlando, SFB, serving commercial, high-ranking, and private aviation companies, fixed base operators and charter aircraft operators.