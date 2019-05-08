Dnata, Lufthansa Group expand partnership in US

By Wam

Dnata has been selected to provide ramp, secure clean and passenger handling services to Lufthansa at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and now serves the airline group, including Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines and Edelweiss Air, at eight airports in the country.

In Austin, dnata will handle Lufthansa’s new Frankfurt flight, which the airline operates five times a week, using its Airbus A330-300 aircraft. The ground handler’s trained staff will ensure a safe and seamless travel experience for up to 70,000 passengers a year from check-in to boarding, and from disembarkation to baggage collection.

Including the German carrier, dnata now provides quality and reliable air services to three airlines in the state capital of Texas with a team of 75 customer-oriented aviation professionals.

David Barker, CEO of dnata USA, said, "We are proud to be the ground handler of choice for a leading global airline group in the world’s largest aviation market. Our newest contract with Lufthansa is a testament to our successful partnership and the consistent high quality our teams deliver across the US. We stay committed to providing best-in-class services to our airline customers and their passengers, every day."

Holger Bremes, Director Commercial Airport Infrastructure at Lufthansa Group, commented, "As a premium airline, Lufthansa Airlines is excited to grow the North American relationship with the start of service in Austin with dnata. With our very positive service experience from destinations like Boston (BOS), Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), and New York (JFK) we are looking forward to providing first class service to our customers with our handling partner at Austin Airport."

Dnata commenced ground handling and cargo operations in the United States in 2016. Since then, the company has invested more than US$45 million in facilities, equipment, training and technology, while continually expanding its operations in the country.