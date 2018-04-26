Dnata Travel picks up two awards at the World Travel Awards Middle East

Dnata was recently presented with the two prestigious awards at the World Travel Awards Middle East Gala Ceremony 2018 – for the fifth year running, securing the accolade of ‘UAE’s Leading Travel Agency’ and ‘The Middle East’s Leading Business Travel Agency’.

The World Travel Awards Middle East, presented at a gala dinner in Ras Al Khaimah, in front of the region’s leading travel groups, are voted on by travel and tourism professionals worldwide. They recognise commitment to service excellence which organisations receiving awards have demonstrated during the past twelve months.

"It’s particularly gratifying to know our hard work and dedication to our customers have been recognised by the World Travel Awards," said Iain Andrew - Divisional Senior Vice President, dnata Travel. "What sets dnata Travel apart from the competition is exceptional customer service. Above all, dnata is committed to service quality it’s the foundation of our success and is how we will continue to grow."