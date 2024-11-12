DOF and ACCA Sign MoU to Launch ACCA Cert PFM for Public Finance Professionals

Dubai Finance and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch the Certificate in Public Finance Management (PFM) aimed at upskilling and developing the capabilities of accountants and public finance professionals across various Dubai Government entities. This initiative will provide comprehensive tuition on the ACCA Certificate in Public Finance Management in Arabic and English.

Mr. Aref Abdulrahman Ahli, the Executive Director of the Planning and General Budget Sector at DOF, signed the agreement alongside Magdalena Krupa-Hernandez, the EEMA Director at ACCA.

“The Certificate in PFM is a testament to our commitment to enhancing the professional capabilities of Dubai Government public finance professionals, in line with the vision of our wise leadership. By providing specialised training in public financial management, we aim to ensure that Dubai Government entities are equipped with the best practices and knowledge to manage public finance effectively,” said Mr. Aref Abdulrahman Ahli.

Ms. Magdalena Krupa-Hernandez said: “We are delighted to collaborate with the Dubai Finance on this important initiative. The ACCA Certificate in Public Financial Management is designed to provide essential skills and knowledge that are crucial for effective public sector financial management. We believe this training will significantly contribute to the professional growth of the participants and the overall efficiency of public financial management in Dubai.”

“This Certificate in PFM project underscores DOF’s commitment to fostering government employees’ professional knowledge and ensuring the highest standards of public financial management within Dubai Government,” said Amna Salem Al Jaberi, DOF’s Director of Financial Studies Division. “The primary goal of this project is to enhance the skills and knowledge of 100 public finance professionals through specialised training. The training will be organised into five cohorts, each consisting of 20 candidates, and will span over 10 consecutive working days per cohort,” she added.

Scheduled to start in October 2024 and will conclude in December 2024, the project will encompass 50 training days and a total of 250 training hours across all cohorts.

