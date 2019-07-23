DPW begins construction of Khorfakkan Abattoir

By Wam

The Sharjah Directorate of Public Works, SDPW, has commenced the construction of the Khorfakkan Abattoir, which will have a range of advanced and modern features, and offer the city's residents the highest standards in the field of woodworking at a cost of AED18 million.

This was announced by Eng. Alaa Salem Al Jarwan, Head of Design Team at Branch Management, during her talk on the Direct Line programme.

Al Jarwan explained that the project is part of the development plan of the SDPW and the needs of municipal councils and is located in the Al Subahiya area on land admeasuring 15,700 square metres.

The Khorfakkan Abattoir will be characterised by several criteria, including compliance with the requirements of green buildings approved by the department, taking into account the environmental protection systems by reducing the thermal emission, and a centralised cleaning system for slaughterhouses, thus reducing the use of equipment and cleaning materials.

The abattoir shed will accommodate up to 600 animals per day comprising small and large livestock, and the slaughter process will work according to a regulated mechanism.

Al Jarwan said that the order was issued to the contractor and the project will be completed by the end of next year, and stressed that the SDPW is always looking to achieve the satisfaction of its customers by closely following global practices across various fields.