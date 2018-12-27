Drydocks World completes Rashid D Wellhead Platform

By Wam

Drydocks World has announced the completion of the Rashid D Wellhead Platform jacket and topside for TechinpFMC and end client Dubai Petroleum.

The topside is an oil and gas processing module weighing 950 tonnes, designed for unmanned offshore operation with a life span of 25 years.

It contains advanced piping and control systems, which were entirely fabricated, integrated and precommissioned by Drydocks World.

The 500 tonne jacket structure is designed to support the topside offshore in Dubai at a sea depth of 31m.

The scope of work also includes pile fabrication, oil, water injection and gas riser’s fabrication as well as subsea spools for connecting the platform to Dubai Petroleum’s existing offshore subsea network.

This unmanned platform has the ability to handle oil, gas lift and water injection.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said, "The completion of the flagship platform Rashid D culminates Drydocks World’s position as a provider of the best maritime services that support performance in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Drydocks World is an innovation leader that ensures efficient services for customers in order to optimize satisfaction and attract more investments in the shipping and energy sectors, contributing to the economic growth of the UAE which is on the way to achieve the strategic objectives of the UAE Vision 2021 and Dubai Plan 2021."

"We are pleased to be working with TechinpFMC, as Rashid D marks the 4th project we have built together for Dubai Petroleum," said Capt. Rado Antolovic phd, CEO & Managing Director of DP World’s Maritime Services Division.

"The platform will be part of the Jalilah and Rashid field developments, and we are proud to provide our services to such an important offshore infrastructure project. We are devoted to delivering all our projects to the highest quality and safety standards, and during this project the yard has achieved over 700,000 LTI free man-hours, which is a testament to the strong safety culture adopted throughout our organization. Using our integrated services to deliver expertise for further advancement of the UAE’s offshore industry, is a priority for us at Drydocks World and we look forward to constructing more projects in our Dubai facility for the UAE."

Nabil Aouad, Vice President Subsea for TechnipFMC, commented, "The Rashid D project marks another fast track achievement performed by the joint efforts of Dubai Petroleum, Drydocks World Dubai and TechnipFMC to deliver this project in less than 10 months after award."

"The path to such successful delivery was paved with many challenges, which were overcome thanks to the dedication of our women and men who fought tooth and nail in their daily progress, quality and safety battles," he added.