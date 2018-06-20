DSCD announces launch of new economic survey project in Sharjah

The Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development, DSCD, has announced the launch of a new economic survey project, which aims to offer a real-time analysis of sector-by-sector growth and transformation in the emirate, highlighting the changing economic milieu and the key factors responsible for Sharjah’s continued growth.

The survey will focus on the role and percentage contribution of public and private sector establishments as well as non-profit organisations in driving Sharjah’s commerce in diversified markets.

The survey was launched at the project’s first preparatory meeting held by the DSCD to highlight its goals and the reason behind adopting the survey methods, which will be implemented in the data-gathering process. The size of the surveyed establishments, nature and types of investments, turn-around time of the numerous projects conceived in Sharjah and their developmental phases will be utilised as key analytical data to best study recent growth.

The preparatory meeting was presided over by Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of the DSCD, and attended by representatives of local and federal government departments. Ali Mahboub, Statistical Consultant at the DSCD, has urged survey participants to cooperate with the DSCD representatives and furnish them with the data required by the survey.

The aim is to achieve 12 goals represented in identifying the emirate’s economic reality. The study also seeks to identify the industrial structure and sectoral distribution in terms of goods and services production, classified by type of economic activity and the sector. It will also define the number of workers, their classification and distribution by the economic activity, sector and area.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development, said, "The DSCD strives to provide latest and reliable statistical data in accordance with the highest international standards. The launch of the economic survey aligns with the department’s objective to offer a comprehensive overview of the economic activities in the emirate.

"The economic survey will generate significant data required for the preparation of national accounts, defining the emirate’s GDP and the contribution of the private sector to the GDP, help decision-makers draw up plans to support local economic development, thereby boosting the emirate’s efforts to achieve sustainable development."

The survey data will be useful in defining periodic indicators to identify economic growth rates and can also be used for research and economic analysis, boosting confidence in the emirate's economy. It will also offer investors a transparent and integrated vision of the various sectors in Sharjah, growth rates and potential opportunities in each, the DSCD Chairman emphasised.

The Director of the DSCD underlined that the department will continue to strengthen integration and cooperation with government departments, whether during the economic survey or other future projects, in serving the emirate’s strategic goals of enhancing the welfare of citizens and residents and solidifying its stature as a leading regional investment destination.