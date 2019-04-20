Du, DED celebrate major milestone for Dubai Pulse

By Wam

Du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, EITC, has announced that the inaugural Dubai Pulse customer, the Department of Economic Development, DED, in Dubai, has successfully migrated all of their data centres and applications to the cloud-based platform.

Launched by the Smart Dubai Office in partnership with du, Dubai Pulse offers virtual solutions to cater to web, application, database and shared services on the Smart City platform. DED has fully utilised the cloud-based Dubai Pulse platform since first announcing their commitment to Dubai Pulse at GITEX Technology Week 2017.

The cloud-based platform has provided cost-effective IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) services, which enables DED to save up to 82 percent of the IT infrastructure cost, in comparison with traditional on-premise IT infrastructure, over a period of five years.

Marwan bin Dalmook, SVP ICT Solutions and Smart City Operations, EITC said, "As our first Dubai Pulse customer, it is an incredibly humbling moment to witness the success and benefits the DED has achieved through the complete migration of its data centers and applications to Dubai Pulse. DED’s satisfaction is testament to our implementation of the visions outlined by the UAE leadership, and this occasion reflects a truly remarkable milestone for du and the Smart Dubai Office in delivering data-driven solutions to enable a maturing knowledge economy."

Mohammad Al Qaizi, Director of Information Technology in DED, said, "The successful migration to Dubai Pulse is a monumental step for the DED in supporting the structural transformation of Dubai into a diversified, innovative service-based economy. We are thrilled to have du on board to enhance ease of business and customer happiness by fully integrating our operations on to the Dubai Pulse platform. Together we have achieved a milestone that will significantly contribute towards Dubai’s competitiveness and position as a preferred place to live and do business."

Dubai Pulse will also provide DED with access to managed services with a 24x7 service desk, easy capacity expansion and a highly-secured environment with a pay-as-you-go model that requires no upfront costs. The initiative will also help reduce customers’ carbon footprint.