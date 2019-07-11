Dubai a must-visit destination this summer

By Staff

As Dubai welcomes an influx of residents and visitors over the summer months, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has highlighted its ongoing commitment to growing the city’s already thriving retail economy by attracting increased shopping tourism and stimulating greater consumer spend.

A key contributor in driving retail tourism is DFRE’s vision to make Dubai a must-visit destination during the summer months and highlight its vast offering for multiple audiences and nationalities.

Through a series of eagerly-anticipated festivals and events, such as Dubai Summer Surprises, Ramadan and Eid in Dubai, which all fall under the pioneering annual Retail Calendar initiative, DFRE works closely with the city’s mall groups to deliver an unrivalled end-to-end experience and is able to ensure a robust calendar of sales, offers, events and entertainment throughout the summer.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), commented: “Dubai is the place to be this summer, with a comprehensive itinerary of unmissable sales, world-class events and family experiences that will greatly increase consideration for Dubai as a vacation destination for global travellers this summer. The city’s retailers continue to push boundaries through innovative mall experiences and strong leisure and F&B options, helping to ensure that Dubai stays ahead of the curve and benchmarks against the top shopping destinations across the world Indeed, we are uniquely placed geographically to cater to both Western and Eastern visitors, highlighting the diverse nature of our retail offering and ability to create experiences that appeal to multiple cultures and nationalities. We look forward to welcoming visitors to the city to enjoy an unbeatable summer in Dubai.”

Summer is a great time to shop in Dubai

One of the most compelling reasons to visit Dubai during the summer is the citywide sales period offered throughout Dubai Summer Surprises, which is back for its 22nd edition and will run until 3 August 2019, bringing an exciting line-up of deals, promotions and opportunities to win.

Giving shoppers up to 90% off selected lines, the festival invites residents and tourists to enjoy huge savings on premium brands, top-name global retailers and local designers, meaning people can take advantage of price competitiveness across a host of product categories. As well as widespread promotions, mall operators are increasingly diversifying their offering to amplify the shopping experience, including more F&B options and a greater emphasis on leisure and entertainment.

Sally Yacoub, Chief Malls Officer at Meraas commented: “Summer can be a great time to discover Dubai. Our destinations are designed to offer residents and visitors a host of great ways to experience the city throughout the year.

This season we have collaborated with our tenants to offer fantastic deals and discounts at City Walk, La Mer, The Beach, Kite Beach, The Outlet Village, Boxpark, Al Seef, Bluewaters and Last Exit through the one-of-a-kind SunSational Summer App by Meraas, which is free to download on Android and Apple devices.”

She continued, “Furthermore, visitors can optimise their summer experience in the city at our fun-filled, family-friendly attractions such as The Green Planet, Hub Zero, Play Town, Laguna Waterpark, Roxy Cinemas and Sea Breeze. We are committed to offering our customers the very best experiences and value for money, and aim to actively contribute to Dubai’s economy and strive towards achieving the emirate’s retail and tourism objectives.”

To further support efforts in making Dubai an affordable option this summer, DFRE has introduced an enhanced multi-attraction Dubai Pass, that offers residents and tourists the choice of three bespoke packages to discover Dubai’s diverse destination and allow users to experience all that’s possible in the city this summer with offers on some of Dubai’s top retailers, restaurants and theme parks at unbeatable value.

From thrill-seeking family days out to memory-making waterpark adventures, the Dubai Pass will ensure visitors can take advantage of even bigger savings and enjoy all that the city has to offer during the summer for less.

Events and Experiences

Complementing the highly-anticipated sales and promotions, DFRE has developed a strong events calendar itinerary to keep people entertained all summer. From global pop-star concerts to branded mall activations with unique winning elements, there is something for all international shoppers, GCC visitors and residents to take part in whilst spending time in the region over the next few months.

Also paramount to attracting visitors is a renewed focus on offering unforgettable experiences within Dubai’s retail destinations. From impressive fireworks displays to interactive pop-up stores from luxury brands including Dior and Tiffany, mall operators are invested in making the city’s retail outlets come alive during the summer.

Natalie Bogdanova, Chief Operating Officer, Emaar Malls commented: “Emaar Malls has supported Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment in further positioning Dubai as a must-visit, year-round destination for visitors from across the world. The Dubai Mall, as well as Dubai Marina Mall, Souq Al Bahar, Gold & Diamond Park and our Community shopping centres are all gearing up to support DFRE for the summer – as we showcase a diverse range of exciting family-oriented activities. I am pleased with the support we have received from our retailers on promotions and strong in-mall activations that are sure to delight our visitors. Our ambition is to further underline Dubai’s reputation as a destination of choice for travellers from the region and beyond this summer.”

Evidenced by a rich programme of sales, events and experiences, DFRE aims to make summer in Dubai as successful as the Dubai Shopping Festival holiday period and continues to focus on accelerating Dubai’s retail economy and boosting profitability for the city’s spectrum of retail outlets throughout summer.