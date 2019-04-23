Dubai Airports honours airlines, concessionaires for their service

By Staff

Dubai Airports honoured airlines, concessionaires and business partners who have demonstrated their commitment to improving service and delivering exceptional customer experiences at both of Dubai’s airports at the Dubai Airports Excellence Awards held at Soho Beach last night.

“Working with a team spirit is one of the secrets of the success of Dubai’s aviation sector. The results of this success were highlighted at the DA Excellence Awards where that team spirit was recognised,” said HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports. “At Dubai Airports we have consistently invested over the years to continuously improve the quality and variety of services we provide to airlines and travellers, and we are working hard to achieve our vision and our brand promise of transforming global travel to suit not only current but future expectations. DXB is no longer just a place for the traveller to reach their destination, it is itself a destination, a hub connecting the entire world, and providing customers with incomparable choices offered through our partners."

The awards were presented by the CEO of Dubai Airports Paul Griffiths, as a true celebration of the contributions to the airport experience made by commercial service partners and airlines. Focusing on Customer Service, Operations, Innovation, Partnership, Sustainability and Pride and Dedication, nominations were submitted from around the airport community for airlines and commercial partners over several months and a board of judges decided the final outcomes.

Commenting at the awards, CEO Dubai Airports Paul Griffiths said; “This evening is a celebration not only of business achievement…it is a celebration of partnership. Partnership is woven into everything we do. It helps us deliver on our promise to surprise, delight and engage our customers with products, services and experiences that they will remember while reflecting the city’s energy and culture. And we will continue to work closely with all of you to continue to deliver exceptional and memorable experiences for our mutual customers.”