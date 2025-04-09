Dubai Chambers holds high-level meeting in Mumbai, strengthens business ties with India

In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Chambers organised a high-level business meeting in Mumbai attended by senior officials and business leaders from both the UAE and India.

During the event, Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, announced the opening of Dubai Chambers’ second representative office in India. Located in Bengaluru, the new office will expand Dubai Chambers’ efforts to strengthen business ties with the Indian market and build on the success of its first office in the country, which was launched in Mumbai in 2018.

In their addresses at the event, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, and Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, highlighted the strength of economic ties between the two nations.

They noted that the opening of Dubai Chambers’ second office in India marks a significant step toward expanding cooperation and supporting the ambitious goals of the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. Both ministers highlighted their shared commitment to strengthening a partnership that has already driven significant growth in bilateral trade.

Al Mansoori noted that the Mumbai and Bengaluru offices will help accelerate the flow of investments between Dubai and India. He highlighted that Dubai’s investments in India have focused on key sectors such as transportation and warehousing, real estate, and information technology services, while Indian companies have invested significantly in Dubai’s software and IT services, business services, and consumer goods sectors.

He added, “We remain committed to strengthening Dubai’s global investment appeal and supporting the international expansion of the local business community. Dubai International Chamber’s network of international offices plays a vital role in raising awareness among global businesses and investors on the high-potential opportunities Dubai offers across diverse sectors, while also encouraging multinational companies to benefit from the emirate’s competitive and business-friendly environment.”

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of Dubai International Chamber, said, “Dubai’s leadership has long recognised that international trade and deeper connections with global markets are central to the emirate’s future economic growth. The Dubai International Chamber plays a vital role in advancing this vision. By strengthening partnerships with key economies such as India, we are not only reinforcing Dubai’s role as a hub for international collaboration but also creating pathways for Emirati businesses to explore new global opportunities.”

He added, “Through broader engagement between our business communities across sectors, we are unlocking potential that can shape a new future for cross-border trade, while strengthening Dubai's value proposition as a strategic base for global commerce. These efforts to grow connectivity are vital for building resilient trade corridors and enhancing shared prosperity.”

