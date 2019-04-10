Dubai CommerCity highlights latest trends in e-commerce

By Wam

Dubai CommerCity, the region's dedicated e-commerce free zone, will be highlighting the latest industry trends at Seamless Middle East 2019.

The event, held under the patronage of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, will take place at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre on 10th and 11th April.

Seamless Middle East will provide a platform for analysis of trends within the growing e-commerce sector in the region.

Amna Lootah, Assistant Director General – Finance, Commercial and Customer relations Division Foster of DAFZA Innovation and Future Unit commented, "The e-commerce market is set to quadruple in volume over the next five years and the Middle East market has been identified by studies as being one of the region’s most ready for disruption and digital transformation. Dubai CommerCity’s continued participation at Seamless 2019 is a testament of our commitment to shaping the future in Dubai, and adding value to our customers in the region."

"We see tremendous opportunities for further growth in the e-commerce sector, which is being led by new technology and innovation. Improvements to infrastructure, services and logistics in the region are also having a positive impact and these are all areas that we are investing in as Dubai CommerCity," she added.

The first e-commerce free zone in the MENA region, Dubai CommerCity is a strategic project, aimed at elevating Dubai’s position as a leading hub for e-commerce, laying the foundation of economic diversification and smart transformation.

Commenting on the project, Lootah added, "With the e-commerce sector in the UAE expected to reach the US$26 billion by 2022, Dubai CommerCity will be a dedicated free zone for major international and regional manufacturers, as well as companies operating within the e-commerce sector, to set up their businesses in the GCC, MENA and East Asia regions. It will offer an encouraging and stimulating environment for future growth and investment opportunities."

According to a recent report commissioned by DAFZA and Dubai CommerCity, the MENASA region’s e-commerce sector is growing at 24.6 percent compound annual rate through to 2020.