Dubai Customs discusses boosting cooperation with Japanese businesses

By Wam

The Director of Dubai Customs, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, has received a delegation comprising representatives of Japanese companies headed by the Japanese Consul-General to Dubai, Dr. Akima Umezawa.

During the meeting, the parties discussed means of boosting economic cooperation between Japan and the UAE and expanding cooperation with Japanese businesses and diplomatic missions.

Musabih reaffirmed the importance of cooperating with the Japanese diplomatic missions and companies to support mutual trade between the two states through providing high-quality services and facilities to clients and partners. "It is very important for us to boost ties with our friends in the Japanese business councils and corporates. Official relations between the UAE and Japan started more than 40 years ago with the opening of the UAE embassy in Japan in 1973 and the Japanese embassy in the UAE in 1974. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited the UAE in April 2018 and a number of agreements in energy, technology, innovation, education, and security were signed between the two friendly countries," he added.

"Preparations for Expo 2020 are gaining momentum. Our ties with our partners are gaining more weight and importance, and we work hard at Dubai Customs to develop our initiatives for a better delivery of services and products. With this in mind, we launched a number of programmes such as the Authorised Economic Operator, AEO, which helps harmonise and facilitate trade in a safe environment across the globe," Musabih explained.

Musabih added that the UAE has launched a promising plan to achieve a number of leading projects in the coming years following the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Dr. Umezawa applauded the efforts by Dubai Customs in supporting mutual trade with Japan, and its leading initiatives to develop customs work and environment.

The value of Dubai foreign trade with Japan in 2017 totalled AED42 billion, marking a 12 percent growth between 2013 and 2017.