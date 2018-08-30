Dubai Duty Free recognised in Singapore

By Wam

Dubai Duty Free was presented with its fifth Best Corporate Social Responsibility Practices Award at the 8th Asia Best Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Awards, in Singapore earlier this month.

Hosted by the CMO Asia, a non-profit body of the marketing professionals from across Asian countries, the 8th Asia Best CSR and Sustainability Awards is one of Asia's leading industry events recognising organisations that have a significant and positive impact on the lives of people around them. The awards consider a company's commitment to and respect for communities, environment and its people.

Commenting on the award, Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice Chairman and CEO Colm McLoughlin said, "We are delighted to receive our fifth best CSR award from CMO Asia. This award is an objective assessment of Dubai Duty Free's commitment and dedication to sustainable growth, which is being practised at all levels of the company as part of our corporate social responsibility."

The award was presented to Dubai Duty Free for its demonstration of strong and positive approach to various aspects of CSR, including workplace, environment and community and for the continuing commitment and involvement of its workforce in bringing the CSR programmes and initiatives to life.

To date, Dubai Duty Free has won a total of twelve awards from CMO Asia since 2014.