Dubai Financial Market showcases Smart Services at GITEX 2018

By Wam

The Dubai Financial Market, DFM, today announced the details of its participation in GITEX 2018, the information technology week scheduled from 14th to 18th October 2018 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Exhibition’s visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about DFM’s most recent solutions and applications that enables market participants including investors, listed companies, brokerage firms and others swift and smooth access to their investment portfolios and market services any time anywhere.

The DFM has successfully developed series of innovative solutions as part of its 'Smart Brose' strategy that reinforced its leading position amongst regional exchanges in terms of innovation and utilisation of most advanced technologies to provide its services through multiple channels in line with participants’ requirements.

DFM’s new solutions due to be presented at GITEX 2018 include; the updated version of smart phone application, launch of the E-signature and issuance of investor number with the use of the Emirates ID and pilot launch of the Annual General Meetings service via Block Chain technology. It also includes pilot launch of the Chatbot interactive communication service as well as pilot launch of the DFM Stock Game for public.

The DFM is participating within the 'Business Services' area of the Dubai Smart Government, DSG, pavilion. DFM officials and specialists will be present to explain the market services to GITEX visitors.

Essa Kazim, Chairman of DFM, said, "The DFM maintains a leading position amongst capital markets in terms of employing most advanced technologies to achieve seamless provision of services to market participants. Our smart and innovative efforts are in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which emphasises on making services accessible to public through the easiest, most flexible and effective channels."

"Accordingly, the DFM has been successfully implementing the Smart Borse strategy over the past few years that created numerous innovative solutions. Our commitment to participate at GITEX stems from its importance as an ideal platform to highlight our latest innovative services and solutions. During this round of the exhibition we will shed light on the enhanced Annual General Meetings service via Block Chain technology, the E-signature and issuance of investor number with the use of the Emirates ID and the Chatbot interactive communication service," he added.