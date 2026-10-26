Home Business Dubai Financial Services Authority fines employee AED771,330 for providing misleading information

Dubai Financial Services Authority fines employee AED771,330 for providing misleading information

The individual was fined $210,000 and banned from working for DFSA-regulated firms after concealing previous criminal convictions and failing to provide requested documents

Emirates247

Published: 26 October 2026, 14:04 (UAE) 3 min read Share