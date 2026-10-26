Dubai Financial Services Authority fines employee AED771,330 for providing misleading information
The individual was fined $210,000 and banned from working for DFSA-regulated firms after concealing previous criminal convictions and failing to provide requested documentsEmirates247
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The DFSA found that Peters provided misleading and deceptive information during a compulsory interview with the DFSA, in which he falsely denied having previous criminal convictions for offences involving fraud or other dishonest conduct.
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