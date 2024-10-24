Dubai Forum celebrates 40 years of UAE-China diplomatic relations

The Dubai Forum, a unique event held to celebrate four decades of diplomatic relations between the UAE and China, brought together leaders and changemakers from diverse sectors to explore new pathways for strengthening engagement and cooperation between the two countries.

Co-organised by the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai, the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), the China Public Diplomacy Association and Dubai Chambers, the event, themed ‘40 Years Together for New Developments’, gathered over 400 representatives from political, business, academic, and media sectors to explore new avenues of collaboration between the two nations.

Held at the Armani Hotel Dubai, the one-day forum was addressed by His Excellency Zhang Yiming, Chinese Ambassador to the UAE; His Excellency Abdulla Al Saleh, Under Secretary of Foreign Trade and Industry at the Ministry of Economy; His Excellency Ou Boqian, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai; His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; His Excellency Wu Hailong, President of China Public Diplomacy Association and a wide range of public and private sector leaders from both countries. Featuring three key sessions focused on ‘New Energy’, ‘New Generation’, and ‘New Media’’, the forum discussed fresh strategies to tap mutual synergies and drive sustainable development in both countries.

Speaking at the event, His Excellency Zhang Yiming, Chinese Ambassador to the UAE, said that bilateral relations between the two countries are currently at their strongest in history, with both sides enjoying strong and pragmatic cooperation across multiple levels. He noted that the foundations of the partnership were strengthened by the state visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to China in May this year and the official visit of His Excellency Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, to the UAE in September. His Excellency highlighted the UAE’s ambitious development strategies such as We the UAE 2031, the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and UAE Centennial 2071 and noted that cooperation between the two nations spans from “space to the earth” encompassing sectors like advanced manufacturing, digital economy, artificial intelligence, new energy, biopharmaceuticals, and investment.

The Chinese Ambassador further highlighted that China is the UAE’s largest trading partner, while the UAE is China’s largest non-oil trading partner, largest export market, and top investment destination in the Arab world. In the first half of 2024, bilateral trade between the two countries exceeded $50 billion, with the total expected to surpass $100 billion by the end of the year, he said. Looking ahead, His Excellency emphasised the importance of aligning the development strategies of both nations to further explore common interests and growth opportunities. He expressed confidence that this collaboration would help achieve bilateral trade of US$200 billion by the 2030s.

Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of GDMO, remarked: "The Dubai Forum is a unique platform for fostering UAE-China collaboration based on a common set of values. The event is aligned with the Government of Dubai Media Office’s commitment to promote global dialogue and international partnerships, leveraging the power of the media. We strongly believe that new media technologies can play an important role in enhancing cultural understanding, sharing our stories globally and raising our international influence. As both nations invest in cutting-edge technologies, the forum supports the efforts of both countries to foster dynamic and forward-looking partnerships."

His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said: "The UAE and China are two nations deeply committed to sustainable development and developing the leaders of tomorrow. As Dubai continues to grow as a global hub for promoting international economic cooperation and innovation, Dubai Chambers remains committed to fostering partnerships that promote commercial and trading growth, as well as entrepreneurial dynamism. The forum reflects our dedication to working together with nations across the world to create new avenues for economic growth. We look forward to furthering the UAE-China relationship in ways that create long-lasting benefits for the business communities of both countries."

Her Excellency Ou Boqian, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai, said: " The Dubai Forum marks a milestone in the 40-year UAE-China partnership, which continues to grow from strength to strength across diverse sectors and spheres of life. As we celebrate this occasion, the forum seeks to shape a new future in our relationship with a focus on accelerating interaction and cooperation in areas like energy, media, and youth empowerment. With a strong partnership, we are well-positioned to address global challenges and continue combining our mutual strengths to contribute to global sustainable growth."

His Excellency Wu Hailong, President of the China Public Diplomacy Association, remarked: "This forum not only commemorates four decades of UAE-China relations but also serves as a platform for setting new goals and priorities for the future. Our relationship has evolved significantly over the years, and we are now at a crucial juncture where cooperation in emerging sectors can further enhance our partnership. The discussions provided valuable insights for both nations not only to promote mutual growth but also tackle global challenges together. We seek to create opportunities for deeper collaboration that will strengthen our global influence and bring benefits to the people of our two nations."

New Energy and Youth Empowerment

Session I of the forum on ‘New Energy’ focused on green transformation and sustainable development, with participants discussing ways to implement the UAE Consensus reached at COP28. Session II, titled ‘New Generation’, which was focused on generating new insights on empowering youth in both countries, sought to create a collaborative platform for cross-cultural engagement and leadership development.

Fostering collaboration through new media

During Session III on ‘New Media’, Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, highlighted the significant role that media plays in bridging cultures and promoting international cooperation. “Media is more than just a tool for communication; it is a powerful catalyst for connection and understanding. In this digital age, media allows us to transcend geographical and cultural barriers,” Al Mulla said. She emphasised the potential of new media to strengthen the UAE-China partnership through shared stories and values.

Al Mulla also underscored the UAE's leadership in embracing technological advancements in the media sector, opening up new opportunities for collaboration between the two countries. “By combining the expertise, creativity, and resources of both nations, we can build a dynamic and inclusive media landscape that reflects our shared values and enhances our global influence,” she said.

Supported by Emaar Properties, the Chinese Business Council in the UAE, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Dubai (DIFC Branch), China State Construction Engineering Corporation Middle East, and Huawei Technologies UAE, the Dubai Forum supported efforts to add new momentum to the UAE-China partnership, fostering innovation and sustainable development across sectors.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment to deepening bilateral ties, with a focus on leveraging new opportunities for future cooperation in areas that will shape both nations’ progress.

In recent years, the UAE-China relationship has grown in strength, with non-oil trade reaching AED296 billion ($81 billion) in 2023, a 4.2% increase from the previous year. China remains the UAE's top non-oil trade partner, accounting for 12% of the UAE's total trade, and is the leading import source, responsible for 18% of all UAE imports. The UAE is also an active participant in China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), launched in 2013, further strengthening the countries’ economic and strategic ties.

