Dubai Health Authority’s newly formed CEO council holds first meeting

The Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) newly formed CEO council held their first meeting today to discuss how to meet the vision of Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide quality health services to the people of Dubai.

Humaid Al Qutami, DHA Director-General, chaired the meeting, which was attended by DHA’s 12 CEOs.

The council will meet regularly to discuss pertinent issues and monitor performance and developmental projects to fulfil the Authority’s strategic goals, which are in line with Dubai Plan 2021.

Earlier this week Al Qutami formed the CEO council for the DHA and assigned members to the council with the aim to ensure integration and coordination between the various corporations and sectors in line with the new DHA structure.

The formation of this council will help accelerate DHA’s plan towards implementing the authority’s new structure; it will help enhance decision-making processes, efficiencies and help improve the overall functioning of the sector.

The new DHA structure was announced earlier this month. It aims to streamline the sector that is one of the growing sectors in the Emirate and emphasized that provision of high quality specialized care, patient safety and satisfaction are at the core of the Authority’s priorities.

Commenting on the new structure Al Qutami said, "The medical sector in Dubai is one of largest sectors with 31 hospitals, around 3700 private health clinics that have around 35,000 employees with more than 8 million patient visits annually in the private sector. Additionally, there are 40 DHA governmental health facilities (DHA hospitals, primary healthcare centres, medical fitness and specialised healthcare centres) with around 13,000 employees that see around 4 million customers annually. Such a large sector needs streamlining and governance framework to enhance efficiencies and further improve patient care, which is our key area. The new structure provides us with an ideal business and operating model to achieve our objectives."

Al Qutami, said: "Transparency and accountability are key to uphold the provision of high quality healthcare services and the regulation sector plays a key role to achieve this. We will implement easier medical regulation processes in line with international best practices. We are working on revamping the health governance structure, which will result in increased accountability of hospitals and further improve patient safety and experience. The total number of health professional license increased by 15 per cent and number of licensed facilities increased by about 27 per cent."