Dubai Investments expands healthcare portfolio

By WAM

Dubai Investments announced that it has expanded its healthcare portfolio with a 20 percent stake in an equity partnership in the AED465 million Clemenceau Medical Centre, a new development which will offer specialty care across multiple disciplines in Dubai Healthcare City Phase 2.

The equity partnership with Khansaheb Investments (55%) and CMC SAL (25%) is the latest addition to the Dubai Investments healthcare portfolio, which also includes an equity partnership for a multi-disciplinary hospital and day care clinics in Dubai, operated under the world renowned British teaching hospital, King’s College Hospital London. Construction at the Clemenceau Medical Centre is now 68 percent complete, and the 110-bed specialty care facility is expected to open in June 2019.

"Healthcare is one of the core development sectors of the nation, and there are concerted initiatives to strengthen it and bring world-class medical facilities to the region. Through our equity participation in the new Clemenceau Medical Centre in Dubai, we are underpinning our focus on strategic investments in the sector that will contribute to the well-being of the people and improve upon the reputation of the Emirate as a hub for world-class medical care.

"The investment is part of a diversification strategy into identified sectors which achieve key business objectives for Dubai Investments, align with the long term plans of the UAE government and play an important role in supporting the momentum of the Dubai economy. We will work closely with CMC management to ensure we deliver a cutting-edge facility that serves the community," said Khalid bin Kalban, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Investments.

CMC Dubai Healthcare City will offer six operating theatres, 44 consultation clinics, a state of the art cardiac centre, an advanced and robotic surgery suite, along with wide-ranging inpatient and outpatient services, offering the latest technologies and medical procedures.

Dubai Healthcare City is managed by Clemenceau Medicine International and part of the Clemenceau Medicine Network, which includes the Clemenceau Medical Centre in Beirut and Clemenceau medical centre in Riyadh. Clemenceau Medical Centre Beirut has been selected by John Hopkins Medicine International as one of its affiliate medical institutions.

It will represent a landmark in the health sector, not only for its superior medical care services, but for also promoting medical tourism one of the city’s growing fields via a dedicated department and multilingual patient coordinators to handle the needs of medical tourists.