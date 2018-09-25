Dubai Investments offers integrated solutions for construction sector

By Wam

Dubai Investments has announced its readiness to provide innovative solutions to the construction sector through diverse activities provided by its 18 subsidiaries working in the sector.

Abdulaziz Bin Yagub Al Serkal, General Manager of Dubai Investments, said, "Over the past years, we have worked to establish or partner with existing companies in the construction sector, and have strived to bridge the gap in the market’s demand. Dubai Investments’ expansion plans stem from its interest in supporting the strategy of economic diversification supported by the UAE’s leadership to reduce dependence on oil resources. In addition, Dubai Investments has contributed to strengthening the industrial base of the country, upgrading local capacities to keep pace with global industrial and technical developments, and providing support to future projects and sectors in the country."

The products and services provided by Dubai Investments include metal, aluminium and glass, fit-outs and laboratory furniture, cable trays, switchgear, lighting, district cooling and maintenance services, sustainability products such as solar panels, extruded polystyrene, floorings, ceilings and LED saving lights.

Al Serkal concluded, "Thanks to this comprehensive diversity, developers can obtain their needs from the local market, translating to reduced logistic costs, storage, and import expenses, operating in accordance to specific budgets and without any unexpected surprises. Most importantly, Dubai Investments is keen on conducting relevant research and development to continue to improve its products and services to the highest international standards. This has helped us achieve global reach and attain new markets in Asia, Europe, and Africa, gaining more international awards in the process that recognise our excellence in quality."