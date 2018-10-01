Dubai Investments to take part in Cityscape Global 2018

By WAM

Dubai Investments has announced that it will be showcasing its real estate projects portfolio at Cityscape Global 2018, that is set to take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 2nd – 4th October, 2018.

Dubai Investments will showcase Mirdif Hills, a mixed-use, residential, commercial, and retail development by DIRC and the only freehold development currently in Mirdif. The project is spread across 1 million sq. ft of land and 4 million sq. ft of built up area that features a four-star hotel managed by Millennium Hotels & Resorts with 116 rooms, 128 serviced apartments, retail units, a 230-bed hospital, and around 1,500 apartments comprising a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and 3 & 4 duplexes. Construction on the project is progressing as scheduled with 50% already completed. Interested buyers will benefit from a 50% DLD fee reduction.

The company is also showcasing Green Community DIP – West Phase 3, a ready to move in project which is being developed in Dubai Investments Park through its subsidiary Properties Investment. The completed project covers an area of 1.48 million sq. ft and comprises a total of 210 townhouses, 122 of which are four-bedroom and 88 are three-bedroom. It will also comprise 16 duplex apartments, retail units, recreational centres, swimming pools, a squash court, and landscaped areas.

During the exhibition, Dubai Investments showcases 11 projects for sale and leasing. These developments include The Market Expansion which is located within Green Community in DIP and the AED 900-million DI Tower, a mixed-use tower on Sheikh Zayed Road, which is slated for a 2020 completion date and will feature over 70 floors that also include furnished apartments. The remaining projects will comprise of Al Kawthar building in Sharjah, Al Nahda 1, Al Nahda 2, and Al Nahda 3 Towers, Ritaj - a residential community in Dubai Investments Park, Al Mozna building in Qusais, a tower in Meydan and another in Al Barsha First, Al Hamriya Hotel, and Violet Tower in JVC.

The current projects will boost Dubai Investments’ market presence in the real estate sector where the Company’s assets in the sector constitutes 67% of its total asset mix.

Dubai Investments will also provide innovative solutions to the construction sector through diverse activities provided by its 18 subsidiaries working in the sector. The products and services provided by Dubai Investments include metal, aluminum and glass, fit-outs, cable trays, switchgear, lighting, district cooling and maintenance services, sustainability products such as solar panels, extruded polystyrene, floorings, ceilings, and LED energy saving lights.