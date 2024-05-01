Dubai is the Top Destination for Holiday Homes with the New Unified GCC Tourist Visa

With the introduction of the unified tourist visa by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Dubai is set to enhance its status as a premier destination for holiday homes and short-term rentals. The visa, announced by UAE Minister of Economy Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri and scheduled to launch in early 2024, aims to streamline travel across the GCC, boosting Dubai’s tourism and rental markets.

"The new visa regime will transform Dubai into an even more accessible and appealing destination for international tourists," said Saeed Al Zubaidi, CEO of Like Home. "This will significantly increase demand for our diverse accommodations and boost rental activity, benefiting both investors and visitors."

Like Home, a leader in the holiday home sector offers a range of premium properties known for their luxury and comfort. "We are dedicated to providing exceptional stays and enhancing the travel experience for our guests," added Al Zubaidi.

As Dubai prepares for a surge in tourism, the unified visa is expected to catalyze growth in the holiday home market, promising a prosperous future for the city’s tourism and real estate sectors.

Like Home is at the forefront of Dubai's holiday home industry, providing luxurious and comfortable accommodations that meet the needs of modern travelers. Renowned for its customer service and innovative offerings, Like Home ensures memorable experiences for its guests.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.