Dubai, Italy to develop ties in water and electricity sector

By Wam

A high level Italian delegation led by Italian Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Manlio Di Stefano, has explored ways to build closer ties in energy and water sectors with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA.

This came during a meeting held by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, with the delegation.

The two sides explored means to boost cooperation and how to develop business relations, and benefit from each other’s experiences. Also, Al Tayer encouraged Italian companies to contribute in water and energy projects in Dubai and the UAE.

Al Tayer briefed the delegation on DEWA’s most important projects, initiatives, and programmes that contribute to achieving the vision of the UAE’s leadership to anticipate, shape, and build the future, while supporting national strategies.

He noted that the authority attaches great importance to research and development, which is a fundamental basis for innovation, and has launched programmes in four key areas including producing electricity using solar power, integration of smart grids, energy efficiency and water.

In turn, the Italian delegation expressed interest in participating in DEWA’s projects in clean and renewable energy and water, and praised its efforts in driving sustainable development in Dubai, which is a leading global hub for sustainability and green economy.

The meeting was also attended by Liborio Stellino, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE; Valentina Setta, Consul-General of Italy in Dubai; Gianpaolo Bruno, Trade Commissioner at the Italian Trade Agency; and DEWA senior officials.