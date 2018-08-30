Dubai Land Department announces launch of Dubai Property Show - Shanghai

By WAM

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) has announced the launch of the Dubai Property Show (DPS) – Shanghai today. DPS, organised by the Real Estate Investment Management and Promotion Centre, will be attended by a number of select leading real estate, brokerage, and finance companies from Dubai.

During DPS, which will be held at Everbright Exhibition & Convention Centre Shanghai from 31st August until 2nd September, DLD’s delegates will primarily focus on Dubai’s unique features as one of the world's best investment and tourism destinations, and highlight the vital real estate sector, as well as the various options available to different customers for investment or family accommodation purposes.

DPS is part of a comprehensive plan developed by the Real Estate Investment Management and Promotion Centre, which organises a variety of real estate shows and events, including DPS - London, which will be held from 16 – 18 November; DPS - Mumbai from 7 – 9 December; and DPS - Moscow from 19 – 21 April, 2019.

Majida Ali Rashid, Assistant Director-General and Head of the Real Estate Investment Management and Promotion Centre, said, "In these shows we focus primarily on highlighting Dubai's strategic location and diversified economy, one of Dubai’s many features that have enabled it to be a hub for investors from all over the world. We also offer many advantages and countless business opportunities to investors. Dubai has been exemplary in its region by providing a safe environment for living, working, and investing, as well as for a diversified economic climate capable of attracting all business sectors while promising growth activities and new industries."