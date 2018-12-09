Dubai Land Department organises Dubai Property Show in Mumbai

By WAM

Dubai Land Department, DLD, has organised the 10th edition of its Dubai Property Show, DPS, in Mumbai with the participation of a number of leading developers.

The premium real-estate exhibition, which is set to run from 7th – 9th December, was inaugurated by Mohamed Saleh Ahmed Al Jalah Al Teneji, Consul General of the UAE in Mumbai, Marwan bin Ghalita, CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency, RERA, Majida Ali Rashid, CEO of the Real Estate Promotion and Investment Management Sector at DLD, Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Registration and Real Estate Services sector at DLD, and a number of real estate executives from both Dubai and India.

This year's edition comes on the heels of successful exhibits in London and Shanghai where DLD and its partners garnered significant attendance and interest.

Majida Ali Rashid said, "DLD has chosen the most important cities in the world to focus on its promotional agenda, considering several factors, most important of which is the record of investors in the Dubai real estate market. Previous exhibitions have demonstrated the validity of this strategy, as it has been an effective and attractive promotional platform for real estate investment in Dubai, especially as we contribute towards providing the key players in the sector, and help maintain confidence among all parties by ensuring successful transactions."

Rashid confirmed that according to the statistics issued by DLD’s Department of Real Estate Studies & Research, Indian nationals have consistently been the highest foreign investors in Dubai real estate; This year, 3,696 Indian investors pumped AED 8.17 billion into Dubai’s real estate within the first nine months across 4,414 investments, while the Dubai real estate market attracted 38,800 investors with 75,345 investments worth more than AED 149 billion. With a strategic location, guaranteed rental yield, and regulations and legislation that are set in place to protect the rights of all parties, Dubai continues to be an attractive proposition for foreign investors.

A new real estate promotion trustee office in India was inaugurated in conjunction with DPS, which is significant considering that Indian investors were atop the list of foreign investors in Dubai’s real estate market. The exhibition aims to bring together Dubai real estate experts, developers, and consultants all under one roof for seamless interaction with potential Indian Investors who are looking for an ideal destination to meet their investment aspirations.