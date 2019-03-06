Dubai Press Club Reveals Theme for 18th edition of Arab Media Forum

By Staff

Dubai Press Club (DPC), organiser of the Arab Media Forum (AMF), today announced that the theme for the 18th edition of the Forum is ‘Arab Media: From Now to the Future’.



Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Middle East’s most prominent annual media event is scheduled to take place from March 27 - 28 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Set to bring together prominent regional and international media figures and thought leaders, this year’s theme aims to shed light on the current state of the media and the impact of regional and global events on the media discourse, especially with regards to professional media values like objectivity and impartiality.

The high-profile event will examine future opportunities for the media industry by sharing successful experiences that will help forge a new vision for media in the region. The two-day Forum will also explore a range of new trends that have contributed to the advancement of the industry, in addition to showcasing new technologies that will play a role in the global development of the industry.

On this occasion, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, President of the Dubai Press Club, Chairperson of the Arab Media Forum’s Organising Committee, highlighted the significant role played by the media, which holds a mirror to political, economic, cultural and social reality. “We selected the theme ‘Arab Media: From Now to the Future’ in order to highlight the state of the Arab media and its role in understanding the people’s needs and responding to their future aspirations.”

Al Marri noted the rich perspectives that will be generated by this gathering, the largest of its kind in the Arab world, which annually attracts high-profile media personalities, leaders and political figures regionally and globally. “The Forum serves as an ideal opportunity to deeply examine the significant issues that affect the region’s media industry. It will help identify how the media can enhance its positive role in advancing social development and driving constructive dialogue based on transparency and clarity. Additionally, the Forum will share the latest developments in the field and ways of supporting the growth and development of media professionals.”

She also drew attention to the growing role of the media and its power to influence and transform. “With the great technological developments and the emergence of new platforms, this has changed existing concepts in media and transformed the rules of communication globally. The main objective behind this gathering is to find ways to maximise the positive role of the media and forge a new vision for it that supports the aspirations of the region’s people.”

This year’s AMF theme stems from the organising committee’s core mission to catalyse the advancement of media in the Arab world by enabling participants to explore the current state and future of the industry. It will tackle a wide range of issues facing the media industry in the region and the transformations that have shaped Arab media content.

The Arab Media Forum is one of the major events organised by DPC, in addition to the Arab Journalism Award ceremony, held on the last day of the Forum, the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit and the Emirati Media Forum.

The Forum, which features a number of interactive sessions and side activities, annually attracts over 3,000 prominent regional and international media leaders, scholars, writers and media experts who come together to share their views on the state of the media and ways to further develop the sector.