Dubai records new global milestone in reducing water network losses

By WAM

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has made a new world record by reducing losses in its water networks to 6.6 per cent, compared to 15 per cent in North America, making it one of the lowest in the world.

The new achievement shows how Dubai Government organisations are surpassing their global counterparts.

"At DEWA, we work to further develop Dubai’s competitiveness and strengthen its global position across all areas. DEWA’s latest achievement in reducing losses in water transmission and distribution networks, from 42 percent in 1988, to 6.6 percent, confirms the success of its strategy in preparing for the future through scientific planning, innovation, using the latest technologies in water production, transmission, and distribution, as well as control of water networks," Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, said.

The achievement, he noted, also highlights the authority's strategy to increase the efficiency and reliability of Dubai’s electricity and water networks.

This contributes to meeting the rapid growth in Dubai, thereby contributing to the social and economic prosperity of the Emirate.

Al Tayer said that DEWA will continue its efforts to enhance Dubai’s entire water network by updating old connections and metres, and developing new transmission and distribution networks that conform to the highest international standards.

The authority has introduced a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, SCADA, system to monitor water network, enabling an optimal and efficient network operation.

It also uses the latest equipment to scan the transmission and distribution networks to prevent cracks from causing leaks in the system.