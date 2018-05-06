Dubai’s Airport Show to take-off on May 7

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group, will inaugurate the Airport Show, the world’s largest annual B2B airport industry event, on 7th May.

When the Airport Show opens on over 15,000 square meters of space across three halls of the iconic Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, DICEC, it will have a couple of records to boot: highest number of exhibitors, hosted buyers and participants expected.

For the first time this year, the three days of exhibition and knowledge sharing will also see the launch of the Innovation Awards, with winners selected from a global pool of submissions and industry jury. The 18th edition of the show will host over 350 exhibitors from 60 countries, with the largest number of dedicated pavilions ever, representing Europe, US and Asia, along with over 7,500 visitors expected to attend. This year’s event is also hosting its largest number of buyers ever, with 190 buyers attending from 34 countries, representing 75 airport, ground handling, police, immigration, customs, air traffic control and aviation authorities.

Sheikh Ahmed said, "When it comes to construction projects, airports are at the top of the list. We cannot make compromises to make passenger journeys better through airports. Whether it is the latest scanning technologies, passenger experiences or robot baggage handlers, the region’s airports are investing in the latest technology and concepts to delight customers and stay of the competition. This exiting time in the industry will be reflected at the Airport Show."

According to the Centre for Aviation, CAPA, data, up to US$1.1 trillion is spent on airport construction globally – this is broken down by US$255 billion being invested in new (Greenfield) airport projects around the world and US$845 billion in projects such as new runways and terminal buildings, runway and terminal extensions.

Mohammed Ahli, Director General of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, DCAA, and CEO of Dubai Air Navigation Services, said, "I consider the inclusion of the ATC Forum as part and parcel of the Airport Show as a timely decision. We are aware that ATM plays a pivotal role in making Dubai the world’s most-preferred airport destination.

The Middle East air passengers alone are projected to reach the 517 million mark by 2036. IATA expects 7.8 billion passengers to travel in 2036."