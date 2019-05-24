Dubai showcases new venues, hotels, offerings at IMEX Frankfurt

By Wam

Dubai Business Events, DBE, the city’s official convention bureau, showcased Dubai’s state-of-the-art facilities, infrastructure and renowned hospitality sector at IMEX, the worldwide exhibition for incentive travel, meetings and events.

The event, held in Frankfurt from 21st to 23rd May, 2019, saw more than 30 co-exhibitors, including the Coca-Cola Arena, the Expo 2020 Dubai and W Dubai-The Palm, which shared new and upcoming offerings with event planners, while the Dubai World Trade Centre, Emirates and Jumeirah Group underlined the broader business events infrastructure in the city.

Issam Kazim, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said, "Business events play a pivotal role in our city’s transformation into a global knowledge economy and our participation in events such as IMEX serve as an ideal platform to support our ambitious tourism strategy. As we look to further strengthen Dubai’s reputation as the destination of choice for business events, the contribution of our partners and stakeholders across the city, many of whom joined us in Frankfurt, will be crucial."

DBE aims to further strengthen Dubai’s reputation as a premier business events destination globally through inbound study missions, outbound sales roadshows and annual networking events.

Steen Jakobsen, Assistant Vice President, DBE, said, "At this year’s event, our focus is on furthering partnerships with stakeholders, as well as engaging with business events professionals globally, to identify new opportunities for the city. We look forward to showcasing our latest offerings, as well as contributing to the larger discourse on the theme of ‘imagination’, which will surely fuel a new level of collaboration and inclusion in the business events industry."

DBE is also promoting the second edition of the Dubai Association Conference, which will take place in December this year and bring together government representatives, industry leaders and association executives from around the world to discuss the societal impact of associations.

Major bid wins for DBE in 2019, so far, included the Geospatial Week, which is set to take place in 2021, the Society of Petroleum Engineers Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition in 2021, the International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property World Congress in 2025, as well as incentive groups from Amway and Roche Diagnostic.