Dubai Startup Hub to showcase initiatives, support UAE startups at GITEX

By Wam

Dubai Startup Hub, an initiative of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is participating in GITEX Technology Week 2018 to showcase its wide variety of programmes, initiatives and services catering to Dubai’s startup community in Dubai.

Visitors to Dubai Startup Hub’s stand at GITEX Future Stars 2018 were provided an overview of support and resources offered to startups in Dubai, as well as benefits of participating in Market Access, Dubai Smartpreneur Competition, Entrepreneurship Advocacy Series, and other Dubai Startup Hub programmes.

A total of 10 selected UAE-based startups were given an opportunity to exhibit at Dubai Startup Hub’s stand and showcase their solutions in areas of transportation, hospitality, healthcare, consumer technology and cyber security. Among the exhibiting startups were Baaqah, Mnewrah, Thrive Medical, wework, Safee, Qmeter, Corporate Stack, LifeOnScreen, Steppa, and Wello.

Natalia Sycheva, Manager of Entrepreneurship at Dubai Chamber, explained that GITEX Future Stars 2018 provided an ideal opportunity for Dubai Startup Hub to engage directly with startups from the UAE, highlight the benefits provided to Dubai Startup Hub members, and enroll startups in various programmes and initiatives.

She noted that startups at Dubai Startup Hub’s stand benefitted from the exposure that came with exhibiting at the MENA region’s largest global startup event, while they also capitalised on the opportunity to interact with visitors who attended the exhibition.

Before being selected, the startups went through a rigorous selection process which involved presentations and interviews with Dubai Startup Hub team.

GITEX Technology Week 2018, region's biggest technology event, will conclude tomorrow, 18th October.