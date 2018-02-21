Dubai Tourism highlighted new experiences for Indian travellers at SATTE 2018

Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai Tourism, has participated in the 25th edition of South Asia’s largest travel and tourism exhibition – SATTE 2018. Every year, SATTE serves as a platform for Dubai Tourism to engage with the biggest and most influential B2B and B2C partners in India and all over the world.

At SATTE 2018, Dubai Tourism, along with 23 of its partners from hotels and tourism attractions, and Destination Management Companies in Dubai, highlighted the destination’s ever-growing portfolio of bespoke and affordable experiences that will appeal to every type of Indian traveller, whether they are travelling for business or leisure. The Dubai Tourism stand was inaugurated by the Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al-Banna, UAE Ambassador to India.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, DCTCM, said, "SATTE plays a key role in helping us further understand the nuances of one of our primary source markets and continues to enhance our destination offering to suit the ever-evolving needs of the Indian traveller. As one of the most prominent industry events in South Asia, the event provides us and our destination partners with an opportunity to provide industry professionals with in-depth knowledge of the key offerings and experiences for Indians visiting Dubai."

Dubai Tourism’s participation at SATTE 2018 was part of efforts to pave the way for its stakeholders to interact and collaborate with top agents and partners to help increase the number of Indian tourists to Dubai with a focus on driving repeat visitation and further enhancing the visitor experience. At this year’s SATTE, Dubai Tourism introduced its range of new attractions, cultural offerings and Dubai’s popular festivals calendar, anchored by marquee events like the Dubai Shopping Festival, Dubai Food Festival and Dubai Summer Surprises. Major development projects like Marmum and Hatta, along with events such as Marmum Camel Racing and the historic districts of Dubai were also showcased.

India is Dubai’s No.1 source market, and in 2017, India retained top spot in the list of arrivals, contributing 2.1 million visitors, and becoming the first country to cross the 2-million mark in a single year, representing a 15 percent year-on-year increase.